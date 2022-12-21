- Power is still out for thousands in Humboldt County following Tuesday's earthquake, and people are being told to boil their water before drinking it. PG&E said late Tuesday that power had been restored for around 40,000 of the 71,000 customers who lost it. [Bay Area News Group]
- Elon Musk made it official Tuesday that he would resign as CEO of Twitter and only "run the software & servers teams" when he finds a qualified successor. But he's hedged and suggested that no one is qualified or "foolish enough to take the job," and it's unclear whether he'll change his erratic behavior or relinquish much control even if he steps aside. [New York Times]
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headed to Washington, D.C. to have a summit with President Biden and to address Congress. The visit is seen as hugely significant in both cementing the U.S.'s role as the "arsenal of democracy," and it could be a provocation to Putin. [CNN]
- Elon Musk's personal security team is being sought for questioning by police in Southern California, in connection with a December 13 incident in which Musk said he or his family was assaulted by a "crazy stalker" — an incident he used as an excuse to suspend journalists from Twitter for tracking his whereabouts — but police say they dealt with an incident in which a man claimed he was the victim of an assault by a member of Musk's security detail. [CNN]
- A 44-year-old Oakland man was arrested Monday in connection with a December 8 incident at the San Rafael Yacht Harbor in which he allegedly backed into, pinned, and injured a San Rafael officer while driving a stolen vehicle. [Bay Area News Group]
- The MyShake app worked maybe a little too well for people in the Bay Area early Tuesday, waking them at 2:30 a.m. over the Humboldt County earthquake which really wasn't felt that far south. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland chapter of the NAACP is calling on the city to pay for a recount in the city's mayor's race, with one NAACP member who ran for mayor saying the city's Black people were disenfranchised by the ranked-choice system. [KTVU]
Photo via Caltrans District 1