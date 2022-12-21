A two-alarm fire burned through a three-story residential building in Noe Valley early Wednesday, causing significant damage and displacing five adults, two children, and two family pets — though no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 1150 Castro Street, a multi-unit building in the heart of Noe Valley between 23rd and Elizabeth streets. (Multiple local news sources have mistakenly placed the fire in the Castro District.)

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Captain Jonathan Baxter tweeted video from the incident, saying that around 75 firefighters arrived to battle and contain blaze, which "quickly grew to a two-alarm fire," keeping it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was under control, Baxter said, within an hour.

Baxter confirmed the seven individuals displaced, and that there were no injuries.

UPDATE: 2-ALARM FIRE 1150 CASTRO - 5 ADULTS- 2 KIDS- 2 PETE DISPLACED AND BEING HELPED BY @RedCrossNorCal - FIRE IS ACCIDENTAL FROM A HEATING SOURCE- NO INJURIES. https://t.co/CKUu3CGLnA pic.twitter.com/12sPKZWHnm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 21, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Baxter said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was "caused by a heating source" and has been "deemed accidental."

The displaced fire victims are reportedly being helped by the Red Cross.

Photo via SFFD