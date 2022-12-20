- After being found guilty of bank fraud in one subplot of the larger Mohammed Nuru public corruption scandal, politically connected mega-landlord Victor Makras was sentenced to just three years probation, avoiding jail time. Makras will get three years probation and a $15,200 fine for making false statements to get former SFPUC Chief Harlan Kelly more favorable terms on a bank loan, whereas prosecutors had been seeking a two-month prison term. [SF Standard]
- North Beach strip club the Condor Club just became the first strip club added to the SF Legacy Business Registry. Famed as the first topless club in the U.S. when Carol Doda first bared them both in 1964, the Condor had concerns from the SF Historic Preservation Commission over “exploitation for profit,“ but the SF Small Business Commission still approved the Condor’s Legacy Business application. [Hoodline]
- Oakland Catholic college Holy Names University is closing down after 154 years, citing COVID-19 and administrative cost increases. The nearly 1,000 students will be offered admission to San Rafael’s Dominican University, and the college will close at the end of spring semester 2023. [Chronicle]
- A man who was shot at Sixth and Minna Streets died from his shooting injuries, even though the shooting happened way back in June 2011. [KPIX]
- A house fire at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Outer Sunset near the Java House Cafe left four people injured. [KRON4]
- Trouble in SF Giants-land, as $350 million All-Star free agent acquisition Carlos Correa’s joining the team is now on hold because “a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical." [Sports Illustrated]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist