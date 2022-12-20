The 259th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is now “the miracle worker” phenom Brock Purdy, and as such, the 49ers team shop is fresh out of his No. 13 jersey for which the team did not anticipate such overwhelming demand.

When Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins on December 4, we did not have the ascension of the 259th pick of the 2022 Draft Brock Purdy into a star NFL quarterback on our bingo card. But the rookie QB out of Iowa State, who’s sitting “Purdy” with a 100.6 passer rating after two and three-fourths games as starting quarterback for your San Francisco 49ers, is now so large a star that KTVU reports the team cannot keep up with demand for Brock Purdy jerseys.

The San Francisco 49ers unlikely hero, quarterback Brock Purdy's, jersey is flying off the shelves. https://t.co/6NjqWoRCKf — KTVU (@KTVU) December 19, 2022

That station reports that “The 49ers team store in Santa Clara told KTVU they are sold out of Purdy jerseys and don't expect to have more until late this week.” So just for kicks, SFist searched online for Brock Purdy jerseys to see if we could find any available.

Brock Purdy jerseys are available, alright. But as seen above, they’re currently only available in the very unusual sizes of 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL in the official NFLShop online store (at the low, low price of $129.99). Same goes at the official Shop49ers.com, which is not surprising, as that’s the same store just using a different URL, both run by the NFL’s official apparel company Fanatics.

That said, the women’s Brock Purdy jersey is still currently available in all sizes other than XL.

On Friday, a day after the 49ers clinched the NFC West with a victory in Seattle, Purdy’s scarlet No. 13 jersey was listed as among the “Most Popular” on the NFL’s online apparel store. https://t.co/hZHWLnkZeE — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 17, 2022

Nobody would have expected a surge in demand for Brock Purdy jerseys early in the season, but the Chronicle explains that NFL teams do have contingency plans for unexpected jersey popularity. “The 49ers each year order a quantity of blank jerseys that can be printed with a player’s name and number as needed,” that paper reports. “In a case like Purdy’s — or Christian McCaffrey after the 49ers traded for him in October — the team will prepare those blank jerseys while also ordering shipments of new finished jerseys.”

But that takes time, and could not be done quickly enough for Purdy’s becoming a legend out of the blue. The team is expecting more jerseys, but per the Chron, “The 49ers expect to get ‘hundreds’ of Purdy jerseys in stock at Levi’s Stadium before their home game against Washington on Saturday,” and that “there will be several weeks to produce more before the playoffs start.”

🏈🏈🏈 THIS IS GOOD.*NBC STEVE KORNACKI EXPLAINING THE POLITICS OF WHO'S IN AND WHO MAYBE OUT OF THE FOOT-BALL-PLAYOFFS. pic.twitter.com/ARb0qDS14t — Tony Whitsett (@Tony98Tony) December 19, 2022

About those playoffs: with three regular season games remaining, the 49ers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC. As division champs (and four games ahead of Tampa Bay), they are assured to not fall any lower. But if they move up to the No. 1 seed, they will get a bye for the first weekend of the playoffs, which will be January 14 and 15, 2023.

Image: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the locker room for halftime against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)