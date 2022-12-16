- This morning's house fire in Inner Parkside/Forest Hill claimed the life of an elderly woman. Investigators say that the fire at the home seems to have been accidental, and the woman became trapped on the second floor and later succumbed to her injuries, which may have been smoke-related. [ABC7]
- The so-called “rarest clouds in the world” — noctilucent clouds — were spotted over the San Francisco Bay Area just before sunrise Friday. Experts believe that they were caused by excess water vapor from the exhaust of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch in Santa Barbara even earlier that morning. [SFGate]
- California’s Department of Health Care Services has reportedly launched an investigation into John Muir Health, a prominent hospital in Walnut Creek, following a Chronicle investigation into four children’s potentially preventable deaths in its pediatric intensive care unit. [Chronicle]
- The original Mission District Boba Guys shop is permanently closing after a few months of terrible publicity and controversy following the store’s reported union-busting efforts. [Hoodline]
- A Vacaville man was reportedly arrested with five pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun by San Rafael police. [Mercury News]
- North Beach art store Biordi Art Imports has several of the hand-painted ceramic heads of a man with flowers recently popularized in the HBO show White Lotus, and it’s reportedly seen an increase in foot traffic from fans. [SFGate]
- The stories, 117-year-old Savoy Tivoli, the bar and venue in North Beach that has seen many legends of jazz and rock, as well as Beat Generation writers perform over the years, is back open this week after a lengthy closure and retrofit. [Hoodline]
