One person died following a house fire in San Francisco's Inner Parkside neighborhood Friday morning, after being rescued by firefighters.

The fire broke out just before 8:20 a.m. Friday at a home near the intersection of Idora and Garcia avenues, at 153 Idora Avenue. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the one-alarm structure fire at 8:24 a.m., telling residents to avoid the area.

At 10:07 a.m., the department tweeted that one person had been rescued in critical condition from the second story of the home.

Video posted to Twitter showed significant smoke pour out of the garage and front door of the home.

The SFFD later tweeted after 11 a.m. that the person rescued had died.

"We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," the department tweet reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."