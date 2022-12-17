- If you woke up in the middle of the night to some shakes, that was a 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattling the East Bay and San Francisco early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey confirmed. The quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and caused a brief rolling rumble in SF. [USGS]
- Fire crews rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree in Campbell on Friday near Los Gatos Creek, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. It said she was uninjured and had gotten stuck while "exploring." [KRON4]
- The SF Giants signed star shortstop 28-year-old Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million contract this week — a new franchise record — as the team looks to build up its roster. Maybe the Giants finally have another World Series shot? [ESPN]
- The University of California finally reached a tentative labor agreement with its academic workers who have been on strike for over a month. The deal reportedly promises substantial pay raises for some 36,000 unionized workers, including many grad student teaching assistants, researchers, and tutors, and better healthcare and childcare benefits. [NY Times]
- Shake Shack fans will get another storefront in San Francisco next week. This much anticipated new location at Stonestown Galleria will open December 22nd, and the first 100 guests at the opening will reportedly receive a limited-edition Shake Shack gift. [KRON 4]
- New SFMTA bus guidelines designed to improve safety and accessibility will remove more than 1,000 parking spots in the city. The changes will occur around 1,200 MUNI "flag stops," or stops where passengers have to step off the curb and into the street to embark, to help passengers with mobility issues. [ABC7]
- To add to Twitter’s woes, the social media giant is now reportedly being sued by Burlingame software company Imply Data, which is alleging that it breached its multiyear contract after failing to pay scheduled invoices. Of course, this news comes after we learned that Twitter has not been paying rent and after journalists have been suspended from the platform amid inconsistently applied new rules. [Chronicle]
- The landmark Nob Hill Huntington Hotel and its restaurant, the Big 4, have been bought by a new mystery buyer for a cool $56.2 million in delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. [San Francisco Business Times]
Image via Unsplash/Jens Aber