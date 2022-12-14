Three men who are suspected of belonging to an Oakland-based gang have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a violent shooting caught on camera in San Bruno that injured one man.

The circumstances of and motives for the crime are not yet being shared by police. But we know that on November 26 around 7:15 p.m., San Bruno police were called to an address at Camino Plaza on the 700 block of Kains Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, and when they stopped it, they found two men who said they were victims of the shooting, and one was shot in the arm.

As the San Mateo Daily Journal reports, the subsequent investigation found that three individuals were lying in wait for the suspects, waiting for them to exit a business — Camino Plaza is a shopping strip that is home to several restaurants, a vape store, and several other businesses.

Video from the scene shows two gunmen with automatic or semi-automatic weapons firing toward the direction of the camera. As KTVU reports, the suspects fled the scene in a waiting vehicle after one of the victims returned fire, leaving behind a crashed vehicle as well as well as weapons and shell casings.

The San Bruno Police Department says that, after obtaining search warrants at multiple locations, they conducted a multi-agency raid on December 8 that involved the San Mateo North Central Regional SWAT; SWAT teams from Richmond, Oakland, and Union City Police departments, and the San Leandro Police Department, as well as the U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, South San Francisco Police, Oakland Housing Authority, and the Oakland PD's Ceasefire Unit.

Three individuals were arrested, ages 21, 22 and 26 years old, and their names have not yet been released. Authorities also seized an AK-47 style pistol, three semi-automatic handguns (one with a high-capacity drum magazine), and an un-serialized ghost gun.

A fourth suspect was also arrested on gun and drug charges.

One of the seized guns.

The victim is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

The San Bruno PD says in its report, "We are grateful for the hard work of our investigations team, as well as for the assistance from all our partner agencies."

They stress that this investigation remains open, and anyone with further information is asked to call 650-616-7100. Tips can be made anonymously.