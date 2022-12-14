While all eight victims have thus far survived, it’s concerning that San Francisco saw five separate and seemingly unrelated shooting incidents between 8 p.m. Monday night and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We reported Tuesday morning that dozens of shots were fired at the 1100 block of Bryant Street just before 9:30 Monday night, with a tipster telling SFist that "40+ bullets" were fired, and SFPD confirming that two victims were shot. SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca told KRON4 that “One victim suffered life threatening injuries and the other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries,” and the SF Standard had the additional update Tuesday afternoon that one victim was a 41-year-old from SF with non-life-threatening wounds, and a second victim life-threatening injuries is a 30-year-old from Oakland.

But regrettably, that was just one of several apparently unrelated shooting incidents that took place between 8 p.m. Monday night and just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. KRON4 now reports on two separate shootings in the Ingleside neighborhood, the first at Grafton Avenue and Jules Avenue, the second at Holloway Avenue and Harold Avenue.

“Police responded to the first shooting at about 8:13 p.m. The victim, a 45-year-old man from San Francisco, had non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD arrested Larry Victoria, 58, of San Francisco and recovered the gun,” according to KRON4. “The second shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. SFPD said the victims were sitting in a parked car when multiple suspects opened fire on them. Two victims, a 29-year-old and a 36-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

The SFPD Investigations Bureau tweeted about a fourth shooting at roughly 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at Hyde and Fulton Streets — i.e. UN Plaza. Police say they found two victims, both with life-threatening injuries, one of whom was shot and stabbed, and the other of whom was stabbed. Police say they were multiple suspects.

The SFPD also reported on a fifth shooting at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Mission, at 19th and Guerrero Streets. In that incident, multiple suspects in an SUV exited a vehicle and accosted multiple victims in a vehicle behind them, robbing them and shooting one of them before fleeing the scene. The victim who was shot was left with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Top image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images