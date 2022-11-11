A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Visitacion Valley, at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street near Highway 101, left three people injured. Also, one of the vehicles crashed into a duplex home and caused structural damage, displacing 22 people. [KPIX / Chronicle]

Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton has cleared Richmond and Oakland police officers involved in the April 2020 fatal shooting of a man who'd been a suspect in a shooting case in which the victim was dumped by the side of a road in the Oakland hills. The suspect, 24-year-old Juan Ayon-Barraza of Vallejo, led officers on a chase that ended with him ramming several Richmond Police vehicles. [KTVU]

Having lost a bid for a new trial, attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes have submitted a plea for leniency in her sentencing, which is scheduled for next week. They're asking the judge for 18 months of home confinement — instead of the up to 20 years in prison that she is facing — saying they "acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case." [Bloomberg]

Unfortunately, Rep. Lauren Boebert has regained more of a lead in her Colorado congressional race, with some ballots still left to count. [East Bay Times]

A bot that creates promotional content tied to calendars for the KFC app was apparently responsible for a highly offensive push notification urging customers in Germany to "Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken" in honor of the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — a Nazi pogrom. [Associated Press]

There was a 7.3M underwater earthquake near Tonga early Friday, which briefly triggered a tsunami warning. [KPIX]

Top image: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (C) arrives at federal court with her partner Billy Evans (R) on October 17, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court related to an attempt to overturn her fraud conviction. She is facing jail time after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)