- Joel Engardio maintained his lead over Gordon Mar in the D4 race, as the (delayed) Thursday afternoon vote-count update was made public late Thursday afternoon. In other measures, the dueling affordable housing propositions D and E still remain under the required 50% to pass, and the Vacancy Tax Prop. M remains comfortably ahead, but sheesh, there are still 137,000 remaining ballots left to count. [SF Standard]
- Cigarette manufacturer R.J. Reynolds is suing California over the flavored tobacco ban that was upheld in Tuesday’s statewide election. The flavored tobacco ban has been law for two years, voters upheld it Tuesday by a 62%-38% margin, but R.J. Reynolds argues it’s the FDA’ authority to regulate tobacco, not state or local governments. [NY Times]
- Still cruising on the high of last year’s loving New York Times profile, Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels just opened a second location in Palo Alto. “There’s a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here, especially around Stanford,” Boichik Bagels owner Emily Winston told SFGate. “We made 1,800 bagels today and about [two-thirds were] gone by 11 a.m.” [SFGate]
- San Francisco International Airport became the first major American airport to earn a high-level carbon accreditation award for its zero-emission efforts, so we’ve got that going for us. [Examiner]
- Three people were injured Thursday afternoon when two cars crashed into a home at Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue. [NBC Bay Area]
- How bad is Twitter getting under Elon Musk? So bad that even Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is leaving. [@Captsully via Twitter]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist