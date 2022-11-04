- A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
- The man responsible for stealing a flatbed tow truck and ensuing a vehicle chase over two Bay Area counties has been arrested. After police successfully deployed spike strips and flames, which made for a chaotic morning Thursday for commuters on I-80, the alleged driver, a 37-year-old man, is currently being held in Solano County Jail on suspicion of "reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, vandalism and evading the police, among other charges"; the man's bail is set at $75K. [Mercury News]
- Nancy Pelosi released a video statement about the health of her husband, Paul Pelosi, just hours after DePape's court hearing. "Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers, and your good wishes for Paul," the speaker said in the grainy video, adding that Paul's healing is "going to be a long haul, but he will be well"; David DePape, the alleged attacker, is held without bail on state charges of "attempted murder, burglary, and elder abuse." [Associated Press]
- The Haight-Ashbury Thai cuisine gem Ploy II appears to have closed after 33 years of business. [SFGate]
- Postal service problems in the East Bay have raised concerns about ballots arriving in time for Tuesday's election; residents of the area have also reported lengthy delays in retrieving financial records, medical bills, and more. [Oaklandside]
- These prototypes of BART cars made in the 1960s look more like rocket ships than trains — which makes sense... because many were created by a designer who produced replicas for Tron and Star Trek. [Underscore_SF]
- Twitter's workforce slashing and advertisers exodus has left the company in turmoil... and might have created the perfect storm for misinformation to run amok on the platform, now less than a week away from the midterms. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Kellin Reggin