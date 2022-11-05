- San Francisco was slicked with rainfall again this morning. No heavy or moderate rain showers are forecasted today, but we can expect light showers to make their way down from parts of the North Bay this afternoon and into the evening. [Twitter]
- Two people were killed and another five injured in a Redwood City car crash Friday night. According to the Redwood City Fire Department, the two cars involved collided. Two of the victims were found dead inside in an area off El Camino Real and Finger Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday; police are not aware of how the crash happened and the cause of it is still under investigation. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF's Original Joes is planning on opening an East Bay location. The eatery, which is not expected to debut until sometime in 2024, will take up the 9,000-square-foot space in the Broadway Plaza center that was once occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. [Hoodline]
- ICYMI: Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and the "baking fairy godmother" herself, Claire Saffitz, are coming to the Bay Area this month to promote their newest cookbooks. [Underscore_SF]
- Well... the Powerball jackpot just climbed to $1.6B — setting a new lottery prize record ahead of today's drawing. [CBS Bay Area]
- If you've spent any time canvassing the Mission District's murals, there's a good chance you've come across pieces painted by Steve Ha and his collective of other artists — the “Illuminaries." [Mission Local]
- With Brazil's rate of deforestation at its highest level in over three decades, scientists have proposed cultivating soy crops on underutilized cattle pastures to help offset carbon emissions. [Mongabay]
- Gas prices have risen to historic highs across the country this year — making them a financial barometer of a tool of political persuasion. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/geneth