- There will be a court proceeding today concerning the state prosecution of accused Pelosi attacker David DePape, but DePape is not expected to appear in court in person. The judge is expected to set a date for a preliminary hearing in the case. [Associated Press]
- 32-year-old Charles Short, the suspect in that fatal beating of a 73-year-old victim at a 7-11 in Visitacion Valley earlier this week, has been charged with 14 felony counts including murder. [NBC Bay Area]
- With Paul Pelosi now back at home recovering, there is extra-tight security around the Pelosi home. [KTVU]
- Mayor London Breed put out a call to all newly laid-off tech workers at companies like Lyft, Stripe, and Twitter to apply for a job with the city — which has technology and human resources positions open. [NBC Bay Area]
- The New York Times looks in on how Prop 30 is polling, and why Governor Gavin Newsom opposes it despite otherwise supporting climate initiatives. [New York Times]
- A new study suggests that the updated boosters do provide revved up protection against COVID for older people. [New York Times]
- An abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, which opened days after Roe fell this summer, is having to turn away out-of-state patients in large numbers, and doctors there say it shows how the system is now broken. [Associated Press]
- Ugh. Trump is likely to announce his candidacy for 2024 next week, and at a rally in Iowa he used the word "very" at least six times to describe how probable his candidacy now is. [KRON4]
Photo: Google Street View