A little under a week after being admitted to intensive care following surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband is now recovering at home.

Paul Pelosi was discharged from Zuckerberg SF General Hospital Thursday, as the New York Times, NBC Bay Area and others are reporting.

Nancy Pelosi's office issued a statement saying, "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world. Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."

The statement continued, "Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

Paul Pelosi, 82, was said to be in stable condition last Friday morning, following emergency surgery to address the blunt force trauma he suffered to his head after being attacked with a hammer, allegedly, by 42-year-old David DePape. Pelosi also received injuries to his hands and right arm in his struggle with DePape.

DePape reportedly broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home around 2 a.m. Friday — something that went unnoticed by Capitol Police who were supposed to be monitoring cameras at the house. Investigators say, via Pelosi's description of events, that DePape went to the bedroom where Paul Pelosi was sleeping and stood over him, asking "Are you Paul Pelosi?" and "Where's Nancy?"

DePape then proceeded to say, when he learned that Speaker Pelosi was out of town, that he would wait for her to return — as he admitted to investigators, this was he could interrogate her and "break her kneecaps" if she continued to lie. He also told Mr. Pelosi that he would tie him up, so that he, DePape, could sleep for a while.

Pelosi tried to escape the bedroom into an elevator, and then asked to use the bathroom, where he'd left his cellphone charging. He called 911 — something that DePape immediately became aware of — and attempted to raise alarm bells without also inflaming DePape, who tried to tell the dispatcher that everything was fine and he was a "friend."

Police showed up within minutes, and while struggling with DePape over a hammer, Pelosi let the officers inside, at which point DePape allegedly struck Pelosi once in the head with the hammer, dropping him to the floor unconscious and bleeding.

Homeland Security confirmed Thursday that DePape, who was born in Canada, was not a naturalized citizen of the United States, despite his political passions.

DePape, who has pleaded not guilty to the state charges against him, is expected back in court on Friday.

Top image: Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Mitsotakis for bilateral meetings earlier in the day where they talked about allied efforts to "support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression," according to the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)