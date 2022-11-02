An early Tuesday morning attack on several people at a 7-Eleven on Bayshore Boulevard has left one man dead, and the alleged perpetrator is in police custody.

A 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning attack on the 2200 block of Bayshore Boulevard in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood saw an attacker commit assaults against “multiple people,” and one 73-year-old man died on the scene from his injuries, according to KPIX. KTVU has the additional detail that the attacks occurred at the 7-Eleven on Bayshore Boulevard near Arleta Avenue. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended and is in police custody.

The Chronicle reports that the suspect “attacked several people” at the store, but from the additional detail from KTVU, it sounds like there were at least three victims. “The suspect approached a 26-year-old man who was waiting at the bus stop in front of the 7-Eleven on Bayshore,” that station reports. “The suspect pulled the 26-year-old into the convenience store and beat him. The suspect also attacked a 70-year-old employee and prevented the two victims from calling 911. He then approached the man he allegedly killed."

KPIX adds that officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to give the 73-year-old man CPR. But he died at the scene, and his identity will not be released until next-of-kin have been notified.

"They had a dead body sitting on the side of the street with a tarp over it,” neighborhood resident Giesha Calloway told KTVU. “It was really bad. There was a lot of blood. It didn't look right.”

This was San Francisco's 44th homicide of the year to date.

We still don’t know the names of the other victims, nor their condition. A press release from the SFPD with more information about the incident has apparently not yet been posted.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Image: Ming C. via Yelp



