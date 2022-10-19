- San Francisco is surprisingly not the metro area with the most dogs, and it's not even in the top ten according to a new ranking. This may be an issue of "metro area" and the stats are skewed by other Bay Area counties where literally every other person doesn't have a dog, but #1 in the nation, per this ranking, is Riverside, CA. [Chronicle]
- A snarky Heather Knight column in the Chronicle today helped scuttle a celebration that Assemblymember Matt Haney had planned for Noe Valley's new, to-be-constructed-in-three-years, $1.7M public toilet. [Chronicle]
- Servers dressed as Power Rangers became real-life superheroes at the new Jack London Square restaurant Noka Ramen in Oakland when they helped intervene and save a woman from an apparent domestic violence situation last Friday. [KTVU]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is accusing a Boudin loyalist whom she fired, prosecutor Lateef Gray, of improperly taking some confidential files with him when she fired him three months ago. [Chronicle]
- United Airlines just reported better-than-expected profits, and it's not because they're gouging everyone on flight prices lately, but, the CEO says, it's because remote work is allowing everyone to travel more. [KRON4]
- First she came for Elon Musk, and now Mayor London Breed is going after Salesforce founder Marc Benioff over his company's work-from-home policies and how they're impacting SF's downtown. [ABC 7]
- Netflix says it will be cracking down on password sharing — ahem, "monetizing account sharing" — starting in 2023. [KRON4]
- Damansara, a new restaurant from Malaysian pop-up chef Tracy Goh, has just opened in Noe Valley. [Hoodline]