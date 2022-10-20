- After a deadly shooting two weeks ago that occurred just outside some UC Berkeley dorms, the university has hired private security to patrol the area. Three guards from Treeline Security began working on the campus last Friday, following an outcry from parents of students. [KTVU]
- The SFPD was investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Geary Boulevard. No victims or suspects have been located, but police say they found a car believed to be involved in the shooting abandoned in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland ice cream shop Flavor Brigade, in the Dimond District, was just robbed again, shortly after rebuilding and reopening following a smash-and-grab robbery involving a car back in July. The owner posted a video in which the thieves faces are quite visible, hoping for the public's help to identify them. [KTVU]
- California may need to tighten its budget as business taxes and IPOs rapidly plummeted in 2022. California saw only nine IPOs in the first three quarters of this year, compared to 81 during the same period last year, which means a significant loss in revenue to the state. [Bloomberg / CalMatters]
- There was a vigil Wednesday night outside Stockton's City Hall to remember the six victims of the serial killer who is now believed to be 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee. [KPIX]
- Mayor London Breed issued an apology during an event at Manny's on Wednesday night for comments she made earlier this month singling out Hondurans as being responsible for much of the illegal drug trade in the Tenderloin. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a power outage Tuesday night in the Western Addition, and then Wednesday night there was another outage affecting some 7,000 PG&E customers in the Ingleside area, due to an equipment problem on Capitol Avenue. [KRON4]
- A high of 90 degrees in downtown SF on Wednesday tied a 109-year-old record, and other records were shattered around the Bay. [KRON4]
- Billionaire Peter Thiel, who relocated to D.C. to work on getting more asshole Republicans elected to Congress, is apparently hedging his bets on this whole United States thing — he's applying for citizenship in Malta, like some other billionaires, and he already has a passport in New Zealand should he want to fly that direction instead. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell