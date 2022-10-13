- Oodles of astonishing, never-seen-before footage was released Thursday by the January 6 Commission at their hearings today, and we learn the Speaker Nancy threatened to punch Doneld Trump. Upon learning Trump was considering joining the rioters at the Capitol, Pelosi said, “If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out. I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.” [The Hill]
- After missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni’s body was found in her vehicle at the bottom of a lake, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office coroner has ruled her death an accident. The coroner ruled out foul play, and has concluded that the 16-year-old died from drowning. [Chronicle]
- After a scary period in July and August, MPX (monkeypox) cases are now down by 85% nationwide from that peak. Authorities attribute the sharp decrease to vaccines, at-risk people limiting contact, and the fact that Pride parties stopped in July. [New York Times]
- Streetsblog has some of the very first images of the initial stretches of the California high-speed rail under construction. It’s finally happening! [Streetsblog]
- Outer Richmond California cuisine spot Cassava has moved to its new location in North Beach and get this — it’s the same location where husband-and-wife team Yuka Ioroi and Kristoffer Toliao had their first San Francisco date, back when it was Trattoria Pinocchio. [Hoodline]
- DJ Shortkut is playing a free outdoor show Thursday night on Stevenson Street, this year's final installment of the SkyBridge on Stevenson event series.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist