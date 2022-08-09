16-year-old Truckee woman Kiely Rodni has not been seen since Friday night, and nor has her car, and law enforcement are treating her case as an abduction as more information emerges.

There is pretty much one order of business on the table for an expanding set of law enforcement agencies that now includes the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Truckee Police, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: the Friday night disappearance of 16-year-old Truckee woman Kiely Rodni. Four days after her disappearance from Truckee’s Prosser Family Campground, the case is now making national headlines, and the investigation is leading to some disturbing conclusions.

“We are treating her disappearance as an abduction right now because we have not been able to locate her vehicle,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told CNN.

According to a Facebook post from that sheriff’s office, “Kiely is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.”

The department adds that “Kiely was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at the party on August 6th, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Kiely’s vehicle is also missing from the party — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate: '8YUR127'. Kiely’s phone has been out of service since the party.”

Sacramento’s KTXL spoke with Rodni’s family members and friends in a report picked up by KRON-4, and her mother Lindsey Rodni Nieman is obviously enduring a nightmare. According to her timeline of events, “We got home around 11 [Friday night], and she sent me a text at around 11:30, telling me that she was going to be leaving at about 12:15 and coming home. And I asked her to wake me up when she got in. That was always kind of what we did. And she said, ‘OK, mama. Love you.’ And that was the last.”

Rodni’s best friend Magdalene Larson gave a pretty troubling account of the party from which Rodni disappeared. “There was a lot of guys that did approach us,” she told KTXL. “Definitely, I was getting a gut feeling that during that party that something, something just didn’t feel right with the amount of people that were there and how old some of these people were.”

“Within the only 10 minutes I was there, I literally had a group of five guys, try to come get me to take as many bong rips as I could forcefully, without my boyfriend present,” she added.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has set up a tip line for anyone with information on Rodni’s disappearance, at (530) 581-6320 Option 7. Friends and family have also set up the website FindKiely.com with images and updated information, and a GoFundMe has been established to increase the reward for information leading to her location.

