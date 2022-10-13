Block out your calendar Saturday for the return of Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party, but this year’s  popping noise will be at a new Valencia Street location.

The high-powered San Francisco music festival Noise Pop has been popping since 1993, and their one-day iteration the 20th Street Block Party goes back to 2013. (Minus, of course, their canceled 2020 versions). But the 2022 20th Street Block Party is coming Saturday, though at a new location — on Valencia Street, between 18th and 20th Streets.

There will be two stages of live music at this free public street festival, both featuring Bay Area acts; the main stage features Oakland punk band Destroy Boys, the surf-pop act Hot Flash Heat, instrumental EDM band Seshen, and singer-songwriter Marinero. There are also two kid and teen bands playing, Thorn and Child.

There will also be at least ten food trucks, among them Humprrey Slocombe, The Chairman, Estrellita’s Snacks, and Peaches Patties.

This is technically a free festival, but just  like with Stern Grove, advance RSVP is required. There will be a $79 VIP-style Best of the Block Party offering “Exclusive views” and “complimentary drinks and bites.”

This year’s 20th Street Block Party will serve as a benefit for 826 Valencia and La Cocina.

The 20th Street Block Party is Saturday, October 16, Noon-6 p.m., on Valencia Street between 18th and 20th Streets. RSVP here.

Image: Paige K. Parsons via Noise Pop