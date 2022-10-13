Block out your calendar Saturday for the return of Noise Pop’s 20th Street Block Party, but this year’s popping noise will be at a new Valencia Street location.

The high-powered San Francisco music festival Noise Pop has been popping since 1993, and their one-day iteration the 20th Street Block Party goes back to 2013. (Minus, of course, their canceled 2020 versions). But the 2022 20th Street Block Party is coming Saturday, though at a new location — on Valencia Street, between 18th and 20th Streets.

The Official 20th Street Block Party schedule!!

See you there at 12PM on Saturday 😎 pic.twitter.com/NymcuFc8X3 — Noise Pop (@noisepop) October 13, 2022

There will be two stages of live music at this free public street festival, both featuring Bay Area acts; the main stage features Oakland punk band Destroy Boys, the surf-pop act Hot Flash Heat, instrumental EDM band Seshen, and singer-songwriter Marinero. There are also two kid and teen bands playing, Thorn and Child.

Keep an eye out for @Guayaki's yellow trike this Saturday at 20th Street Block Party for free samples of yerba mate! 💛🚲 https://t.co/mIXXVkenwv pic.twitter.com/e1A1lKEAun — Noise Pop (@noisepop) October 14, 2022

There will also be at least ten food trucks, among them Humprrey Slocombe, The Chairman, Estrellita’s Snacks, and Peaches Patties.

Pull up!!! @noisepop got the mission active this weekend 🫂 https://t.co/RbumD2bE4J — whoisrickylake (@whoisrickylake) October 13, 2022

This is technically a free festival, but just like with Stern Grove, advance RSVP is required. There will be a $79 VIP-style Best of the Block Party offering “Exclusive views” and “complimentary drinks and bites.”



This year’s 20th Street Block Party will serve as a benefit for 826 Valencia and La Cocina.

The 20th Street Block Party is Saturday, October 16, Noon-6 p.m., on Valencia Street between 18th and 20th Streets. RSVP here.

Related: Photos: Portola Festival Debuts With Spectacular Shows, But Very Messy Crowd Management [SFist]



Image: Paige K. Parsons via Noise Pop

