- There was a fire this morning at the Grand Lake Gardens senior apartment complex, on the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue near Lake Merritt in Oakland. The fire started around 6 a.m. and some residents were being treated outside for smoke inhalation. [KTVU / Bay Area News Group]
- It was initially reported that no students were involved in the shooting that took place near the Berkeley campus last weekend, but the one fatality was actually a seminary student at another nearby school. 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa was identified as the victim this week, and he was studying divinity at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, a Protestant seminary. [KPIX]
- A 15-year-old boy killed five people in a mass shooting Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. [KTVU]
- The death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, whose early August disappearance drew national attention, and whose body was found with her car in a lake two weeks later, has been ruled accidental. [ABC 7]
- Two hit-and-run accidents happened in San Jose on Thursday, one of them fatal, killing a pedestrian near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, and the other causing life-threatening injuries to an elderly man. [KRON4]
- The cool-weather and fog pattern will continue this weekend around the Bay, and the fog may sit over the western part of SF and Twin Peaks much of the time, while other parts of town should get some mid-day sun. [Chronicle]
- A herd of wild horses has moved deeper into California from Nevada, and is now spending time near the eastern shore of Mono Lake, possibly seeking food and water amid the drought. [Chronicle]
- Twitter is reportedly developing a way for users to control who can mention them in tweets. [TechCrunch]
- Hackers have stolen a record $3 billion in cryptocurrency this year. [CBS News]
Photo: OaklandFireCA/Twitter