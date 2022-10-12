- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday regarding the constitutionality of California's animal cruelty law, Prop 12 from 2018, which requires pork producers to provide more pen space to breeding pigs, among other things. The justices asked questions about various laws that states have regulating the types of products that are allowed across states lines. [Associated Press]
- Golden Girls Kitchen, another pop-up experience based on a TV show, is happening in L.A. right now and will be headed to San Francisco at a to-be-announced date this winter. The pop-up features replicas of the girls' Miami kitchen and Blanche's bedroom, and you're served a full meal, including, of course, cheesecake. [48 Hills]
- Some parents of UC Berkeley students are freaking out and demanding more security after a deadly shooting that occurred near a campus dorm. [KPIX]
- A Facebook group is on the case of the Stockton serial killer, collecting leads and theories. [NBC Bay Area]
- The tapes from the 2010 trial in which California's Prop 8 was overturned, legalizing same-sex marriage in the state, are being released to the public. [KRON4]
- Shoppers at a San Jose Trader Joe's are being warned not to put their purses in their shopping carts, after two recent snatchings. [NBC Bay Area]
- The drama in Daly City continues as Daly City Councilmember Juslyn Manalo files a restraining order against colleague Pam DiGiovanni, after claiming that DiGiovanni assaulted her last month in an incident that Manolo says was politically motivated. [ABC7]
- For the first time, the Lesbians Who Tech summit is taking over two blocks of Castro Street in the Castro — Dreamforce-style — and the street will be blocked off until Saturday. [Hoodline]
- For next summer's travel needs, United Airlines is debuting a new nonstop flight from SFO to Rome, starting in May. [SF Business Times]
- Some researchers are trying to suggest that a change in magnetic fields could be responsible for our recent spate of earthquakes, but seismologists are skeptical. [Chronicle]
Photo: Instagram