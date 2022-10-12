One man was shot during the commission of a robbery on the street outside of a Mission District bar on Monday night, in an incident that involved three suspects which was one of two shootings that night.

The first shooting occurred outside of a bar on Mission near 23rd Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Six men were standing together outside the bar, waiting for a cab, according to SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani on Twitter.

Police say that a car pulled up and three armed suspects got out up and robbed the group at gunpoint. One of the suspects had a rifle, and shot one of the six victims, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The second shooting occurred in SoMa a short while later, near the intersection of Mission and 8th Streets, on the alley called Laskie Street. Around 1:30 a.m., three individuals who knew each other were reportedly in an argument, and a suspect shot a 32-year-old victim and fled the scene. Deputy Chief Vaswani says the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about these latest cases is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.