- You may have noticed less war-jet warring over San Francisco on Sunday, and that's because the Blue Angels canceled their show due to the fog. After Saturday's show was partly obscured by fog, the Blue Angels announced just after 3 p.m. Sunday that the third air show was canceled due to unsafe flying conditions. [KTVU]
- A New York Times reporter spent 24 total hours inside the metaverse, such as it is — i.e. Meta's Horizon Worlds app, which has around 300,000 users these days. It sounds about as annoying as one might expect, with random kids wandering in and out saying stuff, and the reporter compares it to a 3D version of AOL chat rooms from the 90s. [New York Times]
- The Chronicle took a Twitter poll on whether the French Laundry is still worth a splurge, following Soleil Ho's review last week, and 74% said 'Nope.' Ho will be discussing their review in a live Twitter Spaces event Monday at 11:30 a.m. [Chronicle]
- There were BART delays Monday morning due to earthquake retrofit work in the Transbay Tube, but also the agency tweeted that Walnut Creek Station was closed due to a suspicious package. [KRON4]
- A Marina resident, a neighbor of the people whose garage was thrice burglarized who were on KPIX a couple weeks ago, relays his tale of trying to get the SFPD to help him after his motorcycle was stolen. [KPIX]
- Police in Oakland tried to break up a sideshow around 3 a.m. Saturday at 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard where shots were fired into the air, and they were pelted by the crowd with rocks, bottles, and firecrackers. [KTVU]
- Stanford students say that six months after the suicide of a prominent student athlete, Katie Meyer, the university has not followed through on promises to provide more counselors and mental health support. [Chronicle]
- An 80-year-old woman in San Bernardino County was killed by her neighbor's two dogs, both of which are Dogo Argentino. [SoCal News Group]
- Russian forces rained down over 70 missiles on urban targets around Ukraine Monday morning — including the first in Kyiv in months — in retaliation for the bombing two days ago of the Crimean Bridge. [Washington Post / New York Times]
- Kanye West has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked over some offensive crazy talk about Jewish people. [KRON4]
