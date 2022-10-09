- Karl The Fog's fall thickness made seeing Saturday's Fleet Week air shows quite difficult. Unfortunately, though, Karl's haze wasn't dense enough to muffle the roaring sounds of fighter jets crisscrossing San Francisco. [KRON4]
My bad https://t.co/eGjmwpFDmA— karl the fog (@KarlTheFog) October 8, 2022
- San Jose recorded its 52nd fatal traffic collision this year. Police are currently looking for the vehicles — two cars — believed to have struck an unhoused man who was on a bicycle; one car fled the scene; the other driver stayed and is cooperating with authorities. [ABC7]
- Stanford has reported a rape that happened on the campus Friday afternoon. A woman was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. when a man apparently came in, grabbed her, dragged her to the basement of the building, and raped her; police don't have a suspect description at this time, and this is the second rape recorded at the Bay Area college since August. [NBC Bay Area]
- The family of a victim believed to be slain by the Bay Area serial killer is still reeling from the loss, calling the murder "heartless, and he’s killing innocent people without caring that they have children or families.” [KRON4]
- Elton John was at Santa Clara's Levi’s Stadium Saturday for his Bay Area stop on the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." [Datebook]
- The shrimp toast at Dumpling Time looks incredible — as is getting rave reviews. [Eater SF]
- Fun fact: Greenland sharks are known to be the longest-living vertebrate in the world, reaching ages of between 270 and 500 years (and are now an internationally protected species). [Mongabay]
- New Satellite images show the extent of damage to the Crimea Bridge — the 12-mile roadway that connects Russia to Crimea, which is a massive supply line for Russian troops — and many parts of it did, indeed, collapse into the Kerch Strait. [CNN]
Photo: Courtey of Getty Images/beardean