Last week, people going about their lives at a popular SF shopping plaza were shaken when the otherwise quiet area in Anza Vista erupted in gunfire.

In an exclusive report from ABC7's Dion Lim, a carjacking Friday, September 30, escalated quickly and included several gunshots that rang through the shopping center along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista. The first of two videos of the carjacking uploaded to Twitter, which are both now being used by SFPD to identify the suspects, shows two men approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan.

One of them was armed and prompted to fire off at least one gunshot; San Francisco police have confirmed the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. that Friday.

Multiple shots were fired during an attempted carjacking at an Anza Vista shopping center along Geary 9/30 around 5:30.



Video used in the SFPD investigation shows shows a man fire at a blue Honda.



This parking lot is not far from a COVID vaccine site w/elderly. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/NscyZzSAzR — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 8, 2022

In a second video of the shooting, it's evident that multiple rounds were fired during the incident; Lim was quick to note that there were ten chalk drawings on the concrete where the shooting transpired, meaning there are at least ten emptied bullet shells left after the incident.

A 2nd video shows multiple shots, pop, pop, pop at the car. @DeanCSmith & I counted 10 chalk markers in the parking lot today, incinerating where 10 shell casings were found.



SFPD confirms the victims drove off & weren’t hurt. No arrests. #SanFrancisco https://t.co/XsOi7GB0pA pic.twitter.com/zNvVzh1f7i — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 8, 2022

"We noticed on the pavement, even a week later the locations where police marked the shell casings, were still drawn out in chalk," writes Lim. "In total, we counted 10."

Some residents the news outlet spoke to about the shooting found that it was all "hard for [them] to wrap their heads around," given the area's usually quiet nature.

"It's just crazy it happened here where we have lunch, and chill and eat," said a man, who was described as still being in his hospital scrubs when interviewed by ABC7 about the carjacking. "It's crazy."

Lim waxed that everyone the outlet spoke to claimed they had to simply continue on going about their business as if nothing happened — but they'll now harbor a "new sense of awareness" as to what can happen while having lunch in the area.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident; the individual driving the blue Honda was able to drive away safely without injury.

SFPD is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 415-575-444 or texting TIP411.

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA