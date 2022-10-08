- San Francisco's real estate market is finally slowing down. In a report from Redfin, homes sale prices are decreasing as inventory is rising; "I think for so many years, we've just been competing and competing, and now's the time to come in and find good value," said Amanda Jones, who is a member on the board of directors of the San Francisco Realtors Association. [Axios San Francisco]
- There was an early morning shooting in Berkeley today. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues; police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice; the incident is still under investigation. [KRON4]
- Millions of "Inflation Relief" direct deposits and paper checks started going out yesterday. [NBC Bay Area]
- ICYMI: Oakland's Drunken Film Fest, which — spoiler alert! — takes place in local bars, and kicks off tomorrow. [Hoodline]
- This video combines a collection of clips showing what driving through San Francisco was like in the 1940s and 1950s. [Underscore_SF]
- Impossible Foods, the plant-based food company headquartered in Redwood City, conducted yet another round of layoffs Thursday, getting rid of at least 6% of its workforce. [SF Business Times]
- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is infamous for his relaxed environmental policies amid rampant deforestation in the amazon; should he be elected for another term, it's likely that 23% of the Brazilian Amazon could be deforested under his presidency. [Mongabay]
- Explosions were reported on Europe's longest bridge — the 12-mile roadway that connects Russia to Crimea — causing parts of it to collapse into the ocean; the result is a massive disturbance to the supply line for Russian troops. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/Bertl123