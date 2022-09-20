- Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late Monday afternoon. The carjacking occurred near downtown Oakland, where I-880 crosses 7th Street, and the arrest took place near Frank Ogawa Plaza. [KTVU]
- We can expect to see "visible, intermittent flaring" this week across the Bay at Valero's refinery in Benicia, which is a safety precaution to burn off flammable gas as part of planned work at the plant. [KRON4]
- A van crashed through a CVS store in downtown Oakland around 2 a.m. Tuesday, causing damage throughout the store. [NBC Bay Area]
- A fire at a PG&E substation closed part of Highway 1 this morning in Monterey County. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco teachers' union and the school district reached a deal for 6% pay raises and other concessions for teachers including dedicated subs. [KTVU]
- Acclaimed barbecue chef Matt Horn is going to be offering free classes next spring on the "history and art of barbecue" for Bay Area kids. [Eater]
- Serial host Sarah Koenig says she was "shocked" that the prosecution moved to vacate the conviction of Adnan Syed, and Syed's family didn't know this was coming either. [New York Times]
Photo: Anthony Sebbo