On Wednesday, a man donning a utility vest and claiming to work for Pacific Gas and Electric was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings and left her with minor injuries.

Around 9:45 a.m. this past Wednesday, a Ring Doorbell system caught on video what looks like a man dressed in a safety vest ringing a woman's Daly City home. Concerned and confused... she didn't let them in — but this didn't stop him and a group of two other men from jumping the backyard fence and forcing themselves into her residence.

In a GoFundMe post set up to help the 70-year-old grandmother, the authors wrote that the intruders "overpowered her, dragging her back inside the house when she tried to run for help and proceeded to ransack the house."

"When she yelled for help they silenced her by using force," the post continues, noting that they were "choking her around the neck and hitting her in the face, leaving a busted lip."

The grandmother, whose identity hasn't been revealed, is a Chinese immigrant, and came to this country over 40 years ago; she's invested all of her earnings to save for her healthcare and retirement.

However, the home invaders robbed her of everything of value in her home — including her life savings and jewelry.

"My grandma has diabetes, she’s 70 years old, and has upcoming medical bills she has to pay and no way to pay them," the authors of the campaign continue. "She has never asked anyone for anything so I’m asking for her. Please, if you can donate or reshare this link, my entire family thanks you. Stay safe, and check in on your loved ones."

According to the KTVU, Daly City police say they're investigating the incident.

As of publishing, the verified GoFundMe campaign for the grandmother has raised over $30K since launching three days ago.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images