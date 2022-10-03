- There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
- A few hours earlier, on Saturday night in Oakland, another sideshow ended in multiple collisions and injuries. Police were called to the scene on the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue around 8 p.m. on reports of multiple injuries, and video from the scene shows at least three totaled vehicles. [KRON4]
- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Walnut Creek on Saturday night, and the suspect driver remains at large. [KPIX]
- Oakland saw its 99th homicide of the year on Sunday, with a shooting in East Oakland, putting the city at a slightly less frequent pace of gun violence than last year. [KTVU]
- The driver of a pickup truck, a Vallejo man, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train outside Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, in rural Solano County. [KPIX]
- Ayesha Curry's store and coffeeshop in downtown Oakland, Sweet July, is temporarily closed following a break-in. [NBC Bay Area]
- After the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that the district would not pay a half-million-dollar ransom to some hackers who stole 500GB of employee data, the hackers released the data online two days ahead of its previously stated deadline. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom continued acting like a presidential candidate in the last month, attending a couple of high-profile events across the country. [CalMatters]
