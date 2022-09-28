A standoff ensued Tuesday evening at a Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill after police pursued a wanted rape suspect to the area, and he apparently barricaded himself inside.

Descriptions of the situation are confusing, but the suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Ramos, apparently was driving a stolen car when he ended up at the Sunvalley Mall, which is in Concord on the border of Pleasant Hill, at Golf Club Road and Contra Costa Boulevard. As KRON4 reports, Concord police received word at 5:55 p.m. that Ramos had barricaded himself inside the Nordstrom Rack across the street from the mall — apparently after hours in which he was being pursued by police.

As KTVU reports, Ramos is wanted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of rape and domestic violence in a different city. The stolen vehicle was reportedly a gray Dodge Charger with red wall tires.

Police evacuated both a Safeway store and the Nordstrom Rack, and set up a perimeter for hours at the store, using megaphones to try to lure Ramos out.

Pleasant Hill police say avoid area of Nordstrom Rack and Safeway at Sun Valley Mall. @PHillPD The stores have apparently been evacuated. We are working to gather the details. #JUSTIN https://t.co/KvCrjcA6Sq pic.twitter.com/FcqrGBi4s0 — KTVU (@KTVU) September 28, 2022 UPDATE: Authorities continue to search for a suspect believed to be barricaded in a Nordstrom Rack store in Pleasant Hill after he crashed during a police chase and fled into the store on foot. https://t.co/ai86rQFNZH pic.twitter.com/aCTrSc2KkF — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 28, 2022

Pleasant Hill Police Captain Scott Vermillion tells KRON4 that police saw video of Ramos changing clothing in the store, and, "Witnesses and information lead us to believe that he went up into the ceiling rafters of the business."

So, they believe Ramos was in a crawl space in the store, and that he changed clothes. It was also never clear whether Ramos was armed.

Per Bay Area News Group, Ramos never responded to any of the crisis negotiators who arrived at the scene.

The confusing part is this: KRON4 reports via Concord police that "store customers and employees were evacuated" from the Nordstrom Rack, sometime around 7 p.m. or earlier.

But as KTVU reports, Ramos was somehow able to escape — and it was either blending in with the crowd that left originally, or some other group that left later. Per KTVU, "At around 9:30 p.m., a flash bang was used. It's at this point that the police captain said the suspect might have walked out with the rest of the crowd."

But it would be hours before they could be sure, and police reportedly didn't leave the area until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, having spent over 12 hours hunting for Ramos.

Ramos remains at large.

Incidentally, this shopping center is right next to the Dave & Busters that was the scene of a shooting earlier this year.