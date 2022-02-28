At least four individuals were involved in a fight that broke out late Sunday at an East Bay Dave & Busters — the corporate sports bar-meets-adult-arcade concept — and they all ended up shot.

Concord Police reported via Facebook that they had responded to the Dave & Busters at The Veranda shopping center at 10:53 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting.

"Multiple officers converged on the establishment and found a male and female with gunshot wounds at the establishment," the police department says.

Two other men with gunshot wounds drove themselves to an area hospital, Sutter Delta Hospital in Antioch.

Details about the severity of the four individuals' wounds have not been shared. No arrests have yet been made.

Police say that a preliminary investigation reveals that a fight broke out inside the Dave & Busters between two groups of people, and then the guns came out. No bystanders were injured, and the only people shot were allegedly directly involved.

Dave & Busters will remain closed on Monday, per Bay Area News Group.

The Concord Police Department says it is continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with more information can call their tip line at 925-603-5836.

This Dave & Busters opened in Concord in September 2019 in a former Toys 'R' Us location. As the local blog Beyond the Creek said at the time, "Bring your eag plugs because it’s loud."

Photo by Gado/Getty Images