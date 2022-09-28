A smallish Wednesday morning earthquake rattled the area of the Alameda-Santa Clara county border, and it was measured at 3.4-magnitude by the USGS.

The epicenter of the quake, which hit at 10:02 a.m., was in the foothills southeast of Lake Del Valle — 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock.

This puts the quake on the Greenville Fault, which runs parallel to the Hayward, Calavares, and San Andreas faults, to the east, in the Ohlone Regional Wilderness.

M 3.4 - 24km NE of Alum Rock, CA#Earthquake|Small

2022-09-28 17:02:02 (UTC)

37.502°N 121.621°W

7.2 km depth#GreenvilleFault

The 5.8 magnitude 1980 Livermore earthquake occurred on this fault... pic.twitter.com/6X7RbCAhfI — Fault Whisperer (@FaultWhisperer) September 28, 2022

As KPIX reports, there have been no reports of any injuries or damages from the quake.

This small earthquake follows a pair of quakes earlier this month, a 4.4M quake near Santa Rosa on September 14, and a 2.9M quake the following day in Berkeley. Experts suggested the two earthquakes were unrelated. There was also a 3.4M earthquake on September 4 near Mount Hamilton in San Jose, 14km east-southeast of Alum Rock.

Let this be yet another gentle reminder to visit SF's emergency preparedness site and get your go-bag and home supplies together.