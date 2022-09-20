In the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of 2022 in Oakland, two men were shot and killed after leaving a mosque near Mosswood, and an hour later, another woman was fatally shot near the Highland Terrace neighborhood.

It was a violent Monday night on both sides of the Bay, but in Oakland, there were three fatalities. Two separate Oakland shootings took the lives of three people Monday night, and left another teenage boy hospitalized after driving himself, shot and bloodied, to the hospital.

The first of the two Oakland shootings was near the Oakland Islamic Center in the Mosswood area, at about 7 p.m., just after a sundown prayer service. KTVU reports the two unnamed victims had been praying at that service, though they weren't together at the time of the shooting; one was in ​​the Layalina Middle-Eastern pizza shop seen above, another was in an unnamed store. An imam from the mosque tells KTVU that there was surveillance video, and the suspect automobile is a white sedan, possibly a Prius.

KTVU adds that “A third victim, a teenage boy, drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive after being shot in the leg.”

KPIX describes the details of another shooting at around 8 p.m in the Highland Terrace neighborhood. “Less than an hour later, Oakland 911 dispatch got multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 2200 block of E. 20th St. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wounds,” that station reports.

The victim, whom KTVU identifies as female, was pronounced dead on scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There are currently no motives or suspects identified in either case. The three fatal shootings mark Oakland’s 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of the year, which is a slightly less deadly pace than a very bad 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Image: Google Street View