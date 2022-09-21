A suspect was struck and killed by an oncoming car after exiting a vehicle he allegedly stole on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday, after apparently running out of gas.

According to CHP Officer Chris Barshini, speaking to KTVU, the situation began after a homeowner in Half Moon Bay called the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office to report a home-invasion robbery.  The suspect allegedly stole the homeowners white Ford Mustang, and was soon spotted by sheriff's deputies, who gave chase. The deputies reportedly pursued the Mustang north to Pacifica, and then down I-280, but lost sight of it around Black Mountain Road.

CHP and San Mateo police became involved, with the latter spotting the Mustang on eastbound 92, then losing it near the Edgewater apartment complex. "Minutes later," CHP Redwood City tweeted, "there was a call of a [vehicle-vs-pedestrian] crash on EB 92 west of the toll plaza and the white Ford was located at the scene. The description of the [pedestrian] matches the description of the suspect."

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," Barshini tells KTVU. "The suspect exited the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. It's under investigation but it appears that just one vehicle struck the suspect," Barshini said, per KPIX.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m., as Bay Area News Group reports, and set off hours of severe traffic.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 92 on the San Mateo Bridge were initially closed after the crash, and CHP then tweeted at 5:48 a.m. that one eastbound lane had opened.

CHP tweeted that all lanes reopened as of 8 a.m.

The deceased suspect's name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.