- The 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor announced its permanent closure today, though a new Mexican cuisine tenant is already lined up. Ownership of the long-running Mission District restaurant has been under Aaron Presbrey and Barry Moore for the last 10 years (they closed briefly in 2016), who announced a permanent cl;osure Tuesday. But City Hall records show that something called La Carreta Rotisserie has already signed a lase on the space. [Mission Local]
- Dreamforce 2022 started Tuesday with an estimated 40,000 people attending, which is way up from the less than a thousand who attended in 2021, but way down from the normal 170,000 attendees. The big hits at the tech conference are a fake waterfall and a puppy area, people have spotted Lenny Kravitz, and Marc Benioff (Bunny-Off?) was seen sporting bunny ears because that apparently promotes some sort of Salesforce product. [Chronicle]
- Two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall this afternoon while a City Council meeting was underway, and one has died. More fatal violence in Oakland, in a shooting that appears unrelated to the City Council meeting, where one victim died, and another remains hospitalized from a 2 p.m., broad daylight shooting. [KRON-4]
- Pop star M.I.A. has recused herself from this weekend’s upcoming Portola Festival “due to a serious and unexpected health matter that occurred earlier this summer.” [SFGate]
- The Board of Supervisors approved a “Special Neon Sign District” designation for the Tenderloin Tuesday, making it less cumbersome to restore neon signs in the neighborhood. [SF Standard]
- San Jose’s BBQ in the Glen festival returns this Saturday, after a two-year pandemic hiatus. [Hoodline]
Image: @amy_e_weaver via Twitter