After weeks of teasing parts of the lineup in pieces, as has been the tradition of the last decade, organizers of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have now unveiled the full and complete lineup and schedule for the three-day free music festival in Golden Gate Park.

Three week ago we had much of the lineup released and the announcement of night shows the weekend of September 30. Since then, Elvis Costello was added to the lineup and he announced his own night shows at Great American Music Hall which will be a tribute to Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter and late guitarist Jerry Garcia — both the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows on September 30 are, of course, already sold out.

Costello last appeared at Hardly Strictly in 2012, and in 2006.

But now we get a picture of who's playing when, and we know that Costello is Saturday's headliner on the Towers of Gold Stage, going on at 4:45 p.m. after Bonny Light Horseman. Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford will be in that same slot on Sunday, and that set will overlap by only 10 minutes with Emmylou Harris's traditional closing set of the weekend on the Banjo Stage.

New to the lineup are Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers, who will headline the Banjo Stage at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. And also added are American acoustic guitarist Yasmin Williams, who will play Sunday on the Bandwagon stage (see her 2021 NPR Tiny Desk Concert below), and New Zealand crooner Marlon Williams (hear his Roy Orbison-esque song "What's Chasing You" below). Other late additions include the Dead Tongues, Black Opry Revue, S.G. Goodman, Andy Shauf, Joseph, and Jesse Colin Young.

This is the first in-person Hardly Strictly since 2019, after 2021's festival went virtual at the last minute and was streamed partly from a "secret" venue on the SF waterfront with no live audience.

Some of the artists from last year's lineup, including Andy Shauf, Rainbow Girls, and Meklit, are returning this year.

See the full schedules below. You can also download the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass app or visit the website for more artist details.

Friday, September 30

Saturday, October 1

Sunday, October 2

Previously: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces More of the 2022 Lineup, Night Shows