An elderly driver likely hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and plowed their car into a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley on Thursday, injuring five people including a small child.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday on Redwood Road in Castro Valley, and the gray Toyota Avalon came crashing through the front windows of the store and into the check-stand area before coming to a stop.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the scene and helped care for the injured.

ACFD is currently on scene of a vehicle inside Trader Joes Market on Redwood Road in Castro Valley. Crews are currently assessing the building for hazards and injured persons. This is a developing situation, and more information will be released later. pic.twitter.com/doQHdlf2rV — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/aqV6RYp2YA — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 15, 2022

KTVU reported that four people were taken to a hospital for treatment, and that all the victims were "conscious" at the time and appeared to have minor injuries. Among the injured was a five-year-old child.

The Chronicle reports that five people were injured in total

The driver, as Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department tells KTVU, was an 88-year-old Hayward resident who mistook the gas pedal for the brake. The driver reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, and was not arrested.

Witnesses said the car was going at a significant speed when it entered the store, leading investigators to believe it was a case of pedal confusion. But investigators will be looking into possible mechanical issues with the car as well.

