- There were two shootings Thursday night during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month and Guatemalan Independence Day celebrations in East Oakland. Cars were driving around Internatinoal Boulevard and elsewhere with honking horns and waving flags, and multiple people were shot and injured in two separate incidents, including one incident on Seminary Avenue in which the victim was critically injured. [KTVU]
- Supplies of Moderna's version of the updated, bivalent COVID booster appear to be low and/or delayed around the Bay Area, but there is plenty of the Pfizer version. Pharmacies and Kaiser facilities seem to have already run out of the Moderna vaccine, but you can find appointments for Pfizer shots. [Bay Area News Group]
- Just to repeat for those who missed this lesson, there is no such thing as "earthquake weather." [Chronicle]
- Dreamforce kicks off in and around the Moscone Center next week, and Salesforce is recommending that attendees remove their conference badges when they leave the conference grounds, "for safety." [SFGate]
- The storm system that's expected to bring rain to the Bay Area this weekend, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is going to wallop Alaska first and is forecast to be "the strongest storm in over a decade" there. [CNN]
- A 21-year-old Virginia woman is suing Meta, claiming that she became addicted to using Instagram at age 12 and that it caused depression and an eating disorder. [Chronicle]
- A 39-year-old Redwood City man, Johnnatan Zelaya Izaguirre, has been charged in federal court with coercing underage girls via social media to produce pornography. [Bay Area News Group]
- Experts are questioning whether Rep. Tom McClintock's wife could have really died from taking white mulberry leaf as a supplement, as a Sacramento coroner concluded last month. [Bay Area News Group]
