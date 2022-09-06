Formerly the springtime kick-off of street fair season, it appears the How Weird Street Faire is now becoming an autumn festival, as they just announced their 2022 version will be Saturday, October 15.

Back in 2021, when we thought the COVID-19 thing would soon be just about over, the fashionable thing for street fairs and festivals was to move their dates to autumn because surely this whole pandemic would be over by then. That, of course, did not work out as planned.

Yet we’ve been able to enjoy a pretty active street fair and festival season for 2022, and the latest announcement shows that one last year’s big calendar-jumpers is sticking with their new autumnal date. Just as last year’s How Weird Street Faire got moved to mid-September from its typical early May slot, the fair just announced via their website and social media channels that the 2022 How Weird Street Faire is returning on Saturday, October 15.

“The 23rd Annual How Weird Street Faire will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from noon to 8 pm, in the heart of the downtown of San Francisco, centered at Howard and 2nd Streets,” the fair’s organizers said in a press release. “How Weird Street Faire’s eight stages will feature world-class electronic music, played on some of the world’s best sound systems. Cutting-edge artists from across the Bay Area and the world will provide an unforgettable dance experience. For 2022, there will be music stages by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Inorbit & Raindance, Moontribe, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, and Red Marines & Secret Psychedelia.”

“Additional artists will be announced on our social media closer to the date of the Faire,” the announcement teases.

They’re also bringing back the traditional Art Alley (artists have not been named yet), and the How Weird Marketplace that is still taking vendor applications. The release also adds that “Food trucks and local restaurants will provide a wide variety of food and drinks for sale,” but again, the lineup is not yet announced.

While it’s a street fair, the How Weird Street Faire is not free. Tickets are currently $25, and that price will go up to $35 the week before the event. They’ll be $40 at the gate, though kids under 12 get in free (though they must be accompanied by an adult. )

The big question for stoners of course is Will there be cannabis? The How Weird Street Faire has had a Green Alley cannabis section in recent years, though it’s just been speakers and exhibitors, without permitted sales or consumption. We don’t know if they’re pursuing a permit for onsite sales and consumption like Outside Lands and Carnaval had this year, though honestly, those permits often don’t get granted and announced until a few days before the event anyway.

Image: How Weird Street Faire via Facebook



