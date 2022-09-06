- The record heat wave smashed yet more records, with record temperatures reached in San Jose (109 degrees), Santa Rosa (115 degrees), and Sacramento (115 degrees). There’s a possibility of rolling blackouts Tuesday night, and PG&E has a tool to enter your address and assess whether you might face a power outage. [Chronicle]
Adoring fans greet Queen Maxima of the Netherlands outside the GLBT history museum in the Castro. pic.twitter.com/cxqN90aM5n— Mallory Moench (@mallorymoench) September 6, 2022
- The Netherlands’s Queen Maxima bopped around the Castro Tuesday, though King Willem-Alexander did not make the trip because of a recent bout with pneumonia. Her visit was supposed to focus on LGBTQ+ rights, though with the temperatures as high as they were, climate issues also took center stage. [Examiner]
- Supervisor Connie Chan’s housing measure Prop. E will stay on the November ballot, after surviving a legal challenge from a group called Housing Action Coalition. This means there will be dueling and confusing housing measures on the November ballot, one backed by Mayor Breed, the other by most of the Board of Supervisors. [SF Standard]
- A man was ejected from his own self-driving car and then run over by that car Saturday night in Turlock, but it was an older Honda that did not have fully autonomous capabilities. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART has free-to-play retro video games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders out at the Powell Street station in another celebration of their 50th anniversary. [SFGate]
- A committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, an organization of Persian Gulf Arab nations, is asking Netflix to remove a group of unspecified programs in their countries which they deem offensive. [KPIX]
- The Dolly Parton-Kelly Clarkson duet “9 to 5” cover will be released Friday. I repeat, the Dolly Parton-Kelly Clarkson duet “9 to 5” cover will be released Friday. [Atlantic Records]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist