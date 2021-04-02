The now 22-year-old How Weird Street Faire is the latest to announce they will indeed be having an in-person celebration this year, but with some asterisks in their announcement.

In a normal year, the rave-iest street fair on the calendar known as the How Weird Street Faire would be held the first weekend of May, essentially kicking off the summer street fair season. But it is not a normal year, instead a year where big-name events like Outside Lands and Bay to Breakers are pushing out their events until late summer or the autumn in hopes that COVID case counts will continue to decrease and restrictions will by then melt away.

How Weird Street Faire is the latest to go that route, and announced Friday morning that they are moving forward with plans to hold an in-person celebration on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! After the weirdest year of our lives, let's regroup, reconnect, and rebuild community. Join us on... Posted by How Weird Street Faire on Friday, April 2, 2021

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! After the weirdest year of our lives, let's regroup, reconnect, and rebuild community. Join us on Sunday September 12, 2021 for the 22nd Annual How Weird Street Faire!*,” the event said in a Facebook post.

You’ll notice there’s an asterisk there. Later in the announcement, the asterisk is explained as such:

“* Permit pending, conditional on public health guidelines. May contain old fashioned silliness and authentic weirdness. For external and internal use. Life is subject to change (but you knew that),” that announcement says. The How Weird Street Faire website shows the same message.

For obvious reasons, last year’s How Weird Street Faire was held online via Twitch in early April, and followed by a similar late April event called CouchFest closer to the fair’s traditional date.

There is of course nothing mentioned about what the allowed crowd size could be, as such figures would be pure speculation. In their writeup for the most recent How Weird Street Faire in 2019, the Chronicle reported that the previous year, the fair drew 20,000 attendees, and raised $35,000 for charitable causes.



