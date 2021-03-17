The organizers of Outside Lands teased some sort of big announcement on Monday, but they've yet to make good on the tease. Still, tickets are for sale again, the dates for the Golden Gate Park fest remain set for August 6-8, and ostensibly the lineup for the 2020 festival has all signed on to perform in 2021 instead.

The music industry didn't exactly freeze and stop producing hits last year, but touring artists did have to freeze and stop touring for the most part — though lord knows what they're doing in Florida and Texas right now.

SFist reached out to the festival organizers, Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly, for an update, and they basically said "We'll let you know." We also reached out to the Rec & Park Department but have not heard back.

ranger dave has some big news for you! stay tuned for an exciting announcement coming soon. — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 15, 2021

Obviously, everything will depend on San Francisco's tier status and whether concerts are even allowed by the time August rolls around — which will depend on the vaccine rollout going smoothly, on the anti-vaxxers and vaccine skeptics not ruining everything for everyone, and on the COVID variants now circulating around not creating another surge in cases in California or elsewhere.

At this point, it's still just an optimistic thing, and an unknown, and if it actually happens, Outside Lands would likely be the first big event the city will get to have since the pandemic's start (though the jury is still technically out on SF Pride).

The lineup, as before, includes headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala, and The Strokes, along with Vampire Weekend, Brittany Howard, Tyler the Creator, Tones And I, and more.

Last year, Outside Land's organizers gifted us with a free weekend-long streaming festival on Twitch, Inside Lands, which was actually more fun than most of expected it to be. And they made sure to do some sales pitches for 2021 tickets then.

As before, the organizers promise full refunds if anything happens that cancels or changes things again this year.