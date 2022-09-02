San Francisco police are offering a $25,000 reward in the hopes of solving a cold case from last fall — a homicide in which a homeless man's sleeping bag was set on fire in the Mission District.

The victim was 43-year-old Luis Temajtomas, and the fire attack happened on the morning of October 8, 2021, near the intersection of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Police and paramedics responding to the scene around 5 a.m. said that Temajtomas was able to tell them that he woke up to find the sleeping bag on fire. Within days, he had succumbed to his injuries and died.

The SFPD issued a new bulletin Thursday announcing the reward, saying that no witnesses have ever come forward with information about this crime. But they believe someone out there likely knows something.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case could collect the $25,000 reward.

via SFPD

The case has grim similarities to another one in Oakland from March 2021 in which a homeless man who had been living in his car was doused with an accelerant and lit on fire.

If you or someone you know has information in the San Francisco case, the SFPD asks that you call Homicide Detail Investigator Sgt. Tom McWilliams at 415-553-9208, or after hours 415-553-1071.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 (847411) and start the message with "SFPD."