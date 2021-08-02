A 58-year-old Oakland man is in custody on suspicion of killing another man by fire back in March.

SFist reported on the March 3 incident in which a homeless man was allegedly set ablaze by another man in Oakland's Brookfield Village neighborhood, on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue. The victim was left in critical condition, and later died from the third-degree burns that he endured that night.

He has since been identified as 58-year-old William Vann.

Police believed that Vann, who had been living in his car in the area, was doused in an accelerant before being set on fire.

Now, as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland police have arrested Andre Weston on suspicion of murder. Weston is believed to have set Vann on fire following an argument, though details of the argument have not been released.

According to a criminal complaint, Weston goes by a number of aliases, including Mwenzi, Dre Mac Daddy, Mac Daddy Dre, Andre Smith, and Pierre Weston. Weston also has a rap sheet, which includes prior convictions for a lewd act upon a child, failing to register as a sex offender, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment, assault, and dissuading a witness.

Police say that they identified Weston "through video surveillance and witness statements," and he was arrested on July 27. He'll make his first court appearance on August 23, at which point he will enter a plea.

