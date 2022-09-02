- After the Oakland police decided to release a surveillance image clearly showing the faces of the couple being sought for engaging in oral sex in the upper stands during an A's game, many are questioning whether the department ought to be focusing their attention elsewhere. Longtime OPD critic Cat Brooks calls it "inappropriate and gross," but the department says it was a crime and they need to investigate. [Chronicle]
- Another elderly resident of an Atria assisted living facility, this one in Walnut Creek, has died possibly due to ingesting an "unknown substance." This case doesn't seem to have any connection to the case from last weekend involving three residents at a San Mateo facility who were mistakenly given dishwashing liquid to drink. [KTVU]
- Oakland police this week busted an illegal casino operating on 17th Ave. near San Antonio Park, seizing four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in cash. [KTVU]
- Ahead of this weekend's heatwave, Santa Clara County Fire's newly formed Fuels Reduction Crew has been hard at work clearing vegetation that could be fire-prone. [KPIX]
- A Mexicali-based former pharmacy employee, Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, just received a seven-year sentence for a scheme in which he shipped fentanyl-laced "M30" pills and Mexican Xanax to a co-conspirator in Monterey County — and a person died as a result of taking the fentanyl pills. [Bay Area News Group]
- Here's the full transcript of President Joe Biden's "MAGA Republicans" speech at Independence Hall last night. [New York Times]
- An East Bay man has been operating a mobile "no H20," waterless car-washing business. [KRON4]
- An upscale new pop-up restaurant, Big Alma Bar Americain, has recently opened at the Villa Florence Hotel in Union Square. [Hoodline]
Photo: Unsplash