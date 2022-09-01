- Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
- The green newspaper racks all over San Francisco sidewalks are going to be removed, and some have already been removed. The 200 or so of these ad-free green newspaper racks were managed under a 20-year contract with Clear Channel, and they’re now being removed as the contract has expired, but publications can still keep their own newspaper racks out. [Mission Local]
- Crannkypants columnist C.W. Nevius is moving again, not from the suburbs to San Francisco, but from San Francisco to Napa. “We’re just at the point where we are retired and would like to live in a place that feels warmer, quieter and — OK — a little safer,” Nevius writes on (of course) Substack. [Substack]
- Rolling blackouts could begin as soon as this weekend amidst the heat wave, and consumers are being asked to limit their electricity consumption. [Chronicle]
- The first-ever woman to win a World Pizza Championship, Laura Meyer, is opening her own pizza place in Berkeley, Pizzeria da Laura. [Hoodline]
- And hey, don’t forget! That 50% off BART all September is now underway, but you only get the discount if you use a Clipper Card. [@SFBART via Twitter]
Image: SF Public Works