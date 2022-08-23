- Mission Bay is getting a new elementary school with a $95 million price tag, even though SFUSD experienced a 5% drop in enrollment this year. The school district argues that there’s a ton of new development coming to that area, and Supervisor Matt Dorsey agrees, saying, “I think it would be a mistake to be looking at school enrollment over the next two or three years when we’re really talking about the next 20 to 30 years.” [Chronicle]
- After Sunday’s discovery of a body in a lake near Truckee, the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner confirmed that it was indeed missing teen Kiely Rodni. But the investigation into Rodni’s cause of death remains ongoing, and it's still very unclear how or why she and her car ended up in the lake. [KRON-4]
- After a viral internet video indicated there was some oral sex happening in the stands at Sunday’s A’s-Mariners game in Oakland, Oakland PD says they’re opening an investigation. Do you really want to see this maybe-somewhat NSFW video? It’s here. The OPD said in a statement they were “not alerted to this until after the game," and "we have initiated an investigation." [KTVU]
- Another remake of The Thomas Crown Affair is going to be filmed in San Francisco, and is slated to star Michael B. Jordan (Fruitvale Station, Black Panther). [Examiner]
- We now know the identities of last week’s Watsonville plane collision: Stuart Camenson (age 32), Carl Kruppa (age 75), and Nannette Plett-Kruppa (age 67). [KGO]
- San Francisco is getting a wine bar actually named Sluts, a spinoff of Oakland’s popular Hi Felicia. [Eater SF]
Image: MLB.com