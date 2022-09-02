A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while.

The three-alarm fire on Wednesday evening tore through the historic building at 248 Divisadero/871-875 Haight Street, causing significant damage and displacing all 12 residents of the building as well as the restaurant below. Its cause remains under investigation.

This fire came just a week after another fire on the Divisadero corridor, at McAllister, which also did significant damage to a historic apartment building and ground-floor restaurant spaces.

Phuket Thai Restaurant, which reportedly had resided in the space at 248 Divisadero for 35 years, appears to be indefinitely closed.

The building had been on the market in the last year, and a Trulia listing indicates that it sold in June for $2.85 million. The listing indicates that the upper floors had a total of 30 rooms and six bathrooms.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a neighbor, in support of the 12 tenants displaced, and it's seeking to raise $60,000.

"Twelve residents were displaced, including artists, immigrants, people with disabilities, and senior citizens who have lived in this rent-controlled building for decades," writes neighbor Jackie Hasa. "Many of them were already living precariously on fixed incomes before this horrible event."

A separate fundraiser has also gone up for disabled artist and building resident Zedekiah Schild, whose friend reports that he was out of state when the fire occurred, but that he lost all of his artwork and belongings.

The Red Cross reportedly provided a few nights' worth of hotel stays for the displaced tenants, and the city was stepping in to provide an additional three weeks of housing support.

The extent of the damage to the building and the restaurant is not yet known.